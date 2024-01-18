Titans AHC/DL coach Terrell Williams named a head coach for Senior Bowl

It may not be the head coaching job of his dreams, but Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will receive some additional exposure as a head coach of the American Team in next month’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl made that announcement on Wednesday.

Williams joined the Titans as Mike Vrabel’s defensive line coach in 2018. He’s helped develop players such as Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, and has even helped veterans like Denico Autry unlock a new level. Williams was promoted as Vrabel’s assistant head coach in 2023 while still maintaining his defensive line duties.

Vrabel released a statement supporting Williams. It’s the first time Vrabel has spoken since his dismissal.

“There is no more deserving person to be a head coach for the Senior Bowl or any level than Terrell Williams,” Vrabel said in a statement. “His loyalty, dedication, and service to the Titans program for the last six years has not gone unnoticed. Terrell is a creative teacher and developer who also makes a unique connection with his players and those on the other side of the ball. I can’t thank him enough for the impact that he has made on me personally as well as with our team. I am excited to watch him excel as a head coach in the Senior Bowl.”

It’s unclear whether or not Tennessee’s next head coach will retain Williams on his staff. He’d be wise to. Williams can offer familiarity and continuity through a transitional period.