Titans prop bets vs. Saints 2023 Week 1

We made it! The Tennessee Titans take on the New Orleans Saints in just over 12 hours. We will start to get answers to so many questions we have had about the 2023 Titans in this game. It will be a good test for the revamped offensive line. Can they give Ryan Tannehill enough time to find DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks down the field? If they can, it will open up things for Derrick Henry. That would make Tim Kelly’s job a lot easier.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans at Saints game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Ryan Tannehill, 221.5 passing yards

Over: +110 Under: -140

I really like the over on this one. Not only is it plus money, but I think this offense could open it up a little bit with Kelly calling the plays. 221.5 is a pretty low number. I’d bet Tannehill hits the over on that number at least 10 times this season.

Treylon Burks, 36.5 receiving yards

Over: -120 Under: -110

The over here is easy money to me. It doesn’t seem like Burks is going to have any restrictions here as far as snaps he can play. He could easily hit the over on this number with just 3 catches.

Derrick Henry, 11.5 receiving yards

Over: -110 Under: -120

This is another easy over for me. It just takes one screen pass for Henry to hit this over, and I’d bet they call at least two screen passes to him in this one. They might even throw the ball down the field to him in this offense!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.