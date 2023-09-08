Titans-Saints Final Injury Report: All Systems Go

The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Trelyon Burks (knee) and outside linebacker Arden Key (calf) were full participants all week long, and carry no designation for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Tre Avery has been ruled OUT with a hamstring injury.

Avery (hamstring) did not practice on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. That indicates Avery did not respond well to limited work. Avery is expected to be Tennessee’s No. 4 cornerback this season. Newcomer Kindle Vildor will likely play some snaps behind Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Roger McCreary.

Harold Landry (abdomen) was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Landry is 100% on track to play against the Saints. The Titans are thrilled that Landry has fully recovered from last year’s season-ending torn ACL.

Dillon Radunz (knee) was also upgraded to a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Radunz recovered from last season’s torn ACL to make the Titans’ 53-man roster. The former North Dakota standout should be active as a primary backup at both guard/tackle.

Quarterback Will Levis (quad) was a full participant all week long. Head coach Mike Vrabel continues to refuse to name a backup quarterback. It’ll be interesting to monitor if both Levis and Malik Willis will be active behind Ryan Tannehill.

For the Saints, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) have been ruled OUT. Running back Kendre Miller (knee) has missed three consecutive practices and is listed as questionable. He’s probably a long shot to play.

Unsurprisingly, Marshon Lattimore (ankle), Ryan Ramcyzk (rest) and Jimmy Graham (rest) are all systems go.