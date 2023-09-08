Titans vs Saints: 3 Players to Watch

The regular season is finally here, and the Tennessee Titans open their season on the road Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans and Saints have met twice with Mike Vrabel at the helm of the Titans, splitting the pair of contests.

Sunday represents a great opportunity to get the 2023 campaign started on the right foot if the Titans can go down to New Orleans and pick up a win.

As the Titans prepare for a showdown with the Saints, here are 3 Saints players to keep an eye on.

#1. Michael Thomas

Is this the year Michael Thomas makes his comeback?

Michael Thomas looked poised to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for years to come, posting four consecutive seasons with 1,000+ yards receiving which included a 2019 campaign in which he caught 149 passes for more than 1,700 yards and 9 touchdowns.

But since then, injuries have taken their toll on the New Orleans wide receiver, with Thomas appearing in just 10 games over the last three seasons, which included only three games last year in which he caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 TDs.

Thomas seems to be healthy this season, and with new QB Derek Carr (more on him later) in New Orleans, Sunday’s game represents an opportunity for Thomas to show that he is back and ready to be an impact player again.

Much of the attention will be focused on Saints WR Chris Olave, who impressed as a rookie last year going over the 1,000 yard mark, but the Titans can’t forget about Thomas when he’s on the field.

#2. Derek Carr

The Saints have a new QB in former Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr.

Carr found his way to New Orleans this offseason and the 9-year veteran hopes to be a difference-maker for the Saints this season.

With the Raiders, Carr was 3-2 in his career against the Titans, throwing for more than 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions in those five matchups.

The Trans will aim to force pressure on Carr early in hopes of not letting him get into too much of a rhythm, but with Carr’s history against the Titans, he’s definitely a player to keep an eye on come Sunday.

#3. Cameron Jordan

Entering year 13, Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan is still a player opposing offensive coordinators have to prepare for.

Jordan, who has 115.5 career sacks and is the all-time sack leader in New Orleans, is coming off a season where he recorded 8.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

Tennessee’s offensive line will be put to the test against a guy who will most likely be in the Hall of Fame when he hangs it up, and continues to be solid both against the run and as a pass-rusher.

The Titans will need to have a plan to contain Jordan on Sunday.