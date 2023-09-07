Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football Picks and Predictions

The long wait is finally over. The NFL is back with tonight’s game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce will not play in this game. The Chiefs offense is quite a bit different without Kelce on the field. Can Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid work enough magic to score with weapons like Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney as the main weapons?

There is a lot of love out there for the Lions. I’m not buying it because Jared Goff is still their quarterback. I do however love guys like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. If Mahomes had those weapons they would score 60!

My favorite bet in this game is over 53.5. Even without Kelce, Kansas City is going to score points in this one. The Lions should be able to keep pace for a while against a Chiefs defense that doesn’t have Chris Jones. I like the Chiefs to win but the Lions to cover the 4.5.

Use this thread to discuss the game.