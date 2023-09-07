Titans restructure Harold Landry’s contract, create cap space

The Tennessee Titans restructured the contract of outside linebacker Harold Landry, according to multiple reports. The Titans had to create some room ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener with the New Orleans Saints. Landry was always a straightforward candidate.

#Titans restructured Harold Landry’s deal to create some wiggle room with the cap. I figured this was coming at some point all offseason. Doesn’t guarantee any new money since his 2023 salary was already fully guaranteed. https://t.co/6ti8q7hpPn — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) September 6, 2023

Restructuring Landry’s contract creates $8.25 million in cap space, according to Field Yates. Landry’s 2023 salary was already fully guaranteed. The Titans now have between $8.35 million and $10.5 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap and Spotrac.

Landry’s cap hit for the 2023 campaign is now $10.5 million. It’ll climb significantly in 2024 to $23.8 million, when the contracts of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are set to expire. In 2025 and 2026, Landry’s cap hit is scheduled to be $26 million. The former Boston College standout will be a potential cap casualty.

Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed ahead of the 2022 campaign. He then suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. Landry is fully recovered and ready to return.