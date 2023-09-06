Titans elect captains ahead of week 1 game vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans have named their captains for the 2023 season. On offense the captains are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Brewer. At first glance it is a bit surprising that Brewer was named a captain playing a new position this year, but Mike Herndon made a good point on Twitter, Mike Vrabel seems to value having a captain at every level. It makes sense that the captain on the offensive line would be the center.

On defense, the captains are Jeffery Simmons, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Kevin Byard. No surprise with Simmons and Byard - those guys are the clear leaders of their groups. Al-Shaair is in his first year with the team, but he will wear the green dot and has been great by all accounts this summer.

Perennial Pro-Bowler Morgan Cox is the special teams captain.

The Titans kick of the 2023 season on the road this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.