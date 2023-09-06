 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans elect captains ahead of week 1 game vs. Saints

Mike Vrabel names your 2023 Titans captains

By Jimmy Morris
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have named their captains for the 2023 season. On offense the captains are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Brewer. At first glance it is a bit surprising that Brewer was named a captain playing a new position this year, but Mike Herndon made a good point on Twitter, Mike Vrabel seems to value having a captain at every level. It makes sense that the captain on the offensive line would be the center.

On defense, the captains are Jeffery Simmons, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Kevin Byard. No surprise with Simmons and Byard - those guys are the clear leaders of their groups. Al-Shaair is in his first year with the team, but he will wear the green dot and has been great by all accounts this summer.

Perennial Pro-Bowler Morgan Cox is the special teams captain.

The Titans kick of the 2023 season on the road this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

