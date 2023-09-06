Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 1

The Tennessee Titans are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. The biggest question the Titans have heading into this season is how the re-vamped offensive line will play. Opening against the New Orleans Saints is a tough task. We will learn quite a bit about this group on Sunday.

Treylon Burks is the biggest injury we are tracking. He hurt his knee in the joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings but was able to return to practice last week. That seems like a good indication that he will be ready to go on Sunday. Having Burks on the field is really important with the Titans already being down Kyle Philips for the opener.

This could be the last ride for Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry as members of the Tennessee Titans. Hopefully, they will get the season started off with a win in The Big Easy.