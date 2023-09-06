Titans-Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Great news on Treylon Burks, Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener with the New Orleans Saints. Of note, the Titans appear to be extremely healthy heading into Sunday. Most importantly, wide receiver Trelyon Burks (knee) and outside linebacker Arden Key (calf) are listed as full participants.

First Titans injury report of the season pic.twitter.com/34BbJqRPkj — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) September 6, 2023

Burks suffered a sprained LCL in joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks ago. It was initially feared to carry a four-week timetable, but Burks returned to practice in less than two weeks. He appears to be 100% cleared for Sunday.

Quarterback Will Levis (quad) was also a full participant. Levis missed Tennessee’s second and third preseason game with a quad injury. It’s unclear if Levis is the Titans’ No. 2 or 3 quarterback, but at least the former Kentucky standout is healthy.

Cornerback Tre Avery was a limited participant with a hamstring injury. That’s never a good designation. Avery is Tennessee’s No. 4 cornerback. His absence would mean more reps for Kindle Vildor and Anthony Kendall.

Harold Landry was a limited participant with an abdomen. That’s a new designation for Landry. It doesn’t sound serious. The Titans are thrilled that Landry has fully recovered from last year’s season-ending torn ACL. Barring a setback, Landry should suit up versus the Saints on Sunday.

Dillon Radunz was a limited participant with a knee designation. Radunz recovered from last season’s torn ACL to make the Titans’ 53-man roster. The Titans are slowly working Radunz back into their plans, hence the limited tag.

For the Saints, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) and running back Kendre Miller (knee) missed practice. Miller’s absence is especially notable since Alvin Kamara is suspended for this game. Marshon Lattimore (ankle), Ryan Ramcyzk (rest) and Jimmy Graham (rest) were limited. All three of those players will be in the Saints’ lineup.