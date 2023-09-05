Travis Kelce injures knee in practice; status for Thursday night in question

Well, this is not good for the defending World Champs. Andy Reid told reporters after practice today that Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee. His status for the season opener against the Detroit Lions is in question. If the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have Kelce, they are seriously deficient in the pass catcher department. Their three top receivers are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. Can Patrick Mahomes raise the play of those guys enough if Kelce is out for an extended period of time?

Kelce was a big reason the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans last year. Remember when he ripped the helmet off a Titans’ defender last season and somehow got the officials to call the penalty on the Titans? That was something. The Titans don’t play the Chiefs in the regular season this year.

Kelce, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, is entering his 11th season in the NFL. Last year he had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.