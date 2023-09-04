Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints opening odds

The Tennessee Titans opened as a 3-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Mike Vrabel does his best work when his team is the underdog. He wouldn’t admit this, but my guess is he’d rather be the underdog than the favorite in week 1.

The total in the game is 41. If I were placing bets on this game, I would take the Titans +3 and the under. 41 is one of the lower totals on the board, but it makes sense here. From the Titans' side, you have a really good defense and an offense with a lot of questions. The good news is that Treylon Burks was able to get back on the practice field last week. The Titans will have a much easier time scoring points with Burks on the field.

If you are placing a bet on this game, which one is your favorite?

