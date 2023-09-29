Nicholas Petit-Frere suspension reduced

The NFL and the NFLPA have reached a deal to lessen the suspension on players who gamble on sports other than the NFL while at team facilities and harshen the punishments for players who bet on NFL games. The new suspension for gambling on NFL games is a minimum of two years while the new non-NFL gambling suspension has been reduced to two games. That means Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is eligible to return next week when the Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts.

This is a huge development for the Titans who, in case you haven’t heard, have had some issues with their offensive line. Getting NPF back will give this team some more options on the line. Chris Hubbard has played pretty well overall. They could try NPF or even Hubbard out at left tackle if Andre Dillard continues to struggle.

It seems like Peter Skoronski has a chance to return next week as well. The Titans could have the offensive line they envisioned to start the year on the field in Indianapolis.

NPF was a 2022 third-round pick for the Titans out of Ohio State. He started 16 games in his rookie season.