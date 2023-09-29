Titans’ fans confidence takes a nosedive

If you have been around here for long, you already knew this was coming. The Tennessee Titans got embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in week three and confidence went in the tank:

14% is a brutal number, but it is a number that I get. That loss exposed all of the things we were the most concerned about coming into the season - specifically the offensive line. They were dominated all day long. However, maybe the Browns’ defense is just that good. Mike Keith compared them to the early 2000s Ravens’ defenses. If that’s true, this loss won’t look as bad in a few weeks.

At the end of the day, it is just one loss. If the Titans win the next two they will head to London 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the AFC South. I talked a little more about that on today’s Home Run Throwback (listen here).

