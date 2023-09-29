Titans-Bengals Friday Injury Report: Peter Skoronski, Treylon Burks OUT

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Both sides released their final injury reports of the week on Friday afternoon. As expected, Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow will continue playing through a significant calf injury. For the Titans, Peter Skoronski was ruled OUT for a third straight game. Sophomore receiver Treylon Burks is also OUT.

Burks (knee) was limited participant on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday and Friday. It insinuates Burks suffered a setback. The former Arkansas standout suffered a knee injury in a joint practice during training camp. Burks is off to a disappointing start this season and will miss the game versus Cincinnati.

Skoronski is still working his way back after suffering a ruptured appendix. Skoronski is working to regain the weight he lost. Skoronski was in the emergency room and is now getting his appetite back. Andre Dillard and Dillon Radunz will form the left-side tandem for a second straight contest.

Tart returned to practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday. It always qualified as a mild concern. Tart will suit up on Sunday without limitations despite being listed as questionable.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) were ruled OUT. Gifford will be missed on special teams. Monty Rice, Chance Campbell, and Matthew Jackson may be tasked with replacing him. Roger McCreary and Sean Murphy-Bunting will dominate snaps in the nickel in Molden’s absence. It’d probably also mean a game-day elevation for safety Dane Cruikshank, who was recently added to the practice squad.

Burrow was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (hamstring) were non participants. They’ve been ruled OUT. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is listed as questionable.