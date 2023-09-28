Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night Football odds, picks, and predictions

Tonight should be another good Thursday Night Football game. We have the 2-1 Green Bay Packers facing off against the 2-1 Detroit Lions. The Packers are two-point home underdogs in this one. It feels like that line is wrong. I like Green Bay to win the game outright.

The total sits at 45 as of this writing. Maybe I am just always hopeful that a game will go over because it makes it more entertaining, but this game has a good chance to hit that over. It sounds like the Packers will be at full strength with Aaron Jones having a chance to return and Christian Watson on track to see his first game action of the 2023 season. The Lions also might get David Montgomery back in this one. Detroit should still use Jahmyr Gibbs more in the opinion of my fantasy teams.

This should be a good start to week 4! Use this thread to discuss the game.