The Titans have been great in October historically; Can it continue?

The Tennessee Titans are 10-2 in the last three Octobers. That gives them the best winning percentage in the NFL in that span. People are making a lot of that this morning on social media. Does that have any bearing on this year’s team? Of course it doesn’t. It is just a weird coincidence that people can point to as a reason for hope.

The Titans start this October with a 1-2 record. The October schedule looks like this:

October 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

October 8: @ Indianapolis Colts

October 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (in London)

October 22: BYE WEEK

October 29: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The odds tell us the Titans probably won’t go 4-0, they aren’t that good, or 0-4, they probably aren’t that bad. Could they go 3-1? I’d say that’s very possible. The Bengals are a tough matchup pending Joe Burrow’s health, but none of those other three really strike fear in your heart as a great team.

The Titans' focus needs to be on solidifying their offensive line play. That is going to be the only thing that allows them to make any type of run even in a bad AFC South.

One scheduling quirk, the Titans will get to November only having played one divisional game. Even if they fall behind a couple of games in October, they will be able to make up ground in the division if they can win those late season games.