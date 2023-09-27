Titans-Bengals Weds Injury Report: All Eyes on Joe Burrow

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Both sides released their first injury report on Wednesday afternoon. All eyes are on Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who is playing through a significant calf injury. Of note for the Titans, Teair Tart was absent with a knee designation.

Tart did not practice early last week with the same designation. It qualifies as a mild concern. Tart managed to play on Sunday without limitations. It’ll be worth monitoring Tart’s status moving forward, but unless he suffered an unknown setback, there’s no current cause for concern.

Peter Skoronski is still working his way back after suffering a ruptured appendix. Skoronski is working to regain the weight he lost. Skoronski was in the emergency room and is now getting his appetite back. Skoronski is probably trending on the wrong side of questionable for a third consecutive game. I’d expect Andre Dillard and Dillon Radunz to form the left-side tandem for a second straight contest.

Peter Skoronski said he lost some weight but is gaining his appetite back. Also expanding what he can do in the weight room. It's a day to day basis. pic.twitter.com/edeQkb5tuJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 27, 2023

Treylon Burks (knee), Harold Landry (hamstring), and Josh Whyle (illness) were limited participants. It’s likely just typical wear-and-tear. There’s no current reason to be concerned with Burks or Landry.

It’s nice to see DeAndre Hopkins off the injury report altogether.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) both did not practice. Gifford was tagged with a quad injury last week but still managed to play. Molden is far more concerning because he dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the 2022 campaign. If Molden can’t suit up, Roger McCreary or Sean Murphy-Bunting would dominate snaps in the slot. It’d probably also mean a game-day elevation for safety Dane Cruikshank, who was recently added to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting the Bengals held a walkthrough on Wednesday after playing on Monday Night Football. That means their practice report is an estimate. Burrow was listed as a “full participant,” but we’d wager his workload being scaled back when the Bengals actually hold practices. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (hamstring) were non participants.