Can the Titans take advantage of a hobbled Joe Burrow?

If you have watched the Cincinnati Bengals at all this season, or if you have Joe Burrow on your fantasy team like I do, you know that Burrow isn’t 100%. He suffered a calf injury early in training camp. There was talk when it happened that he might miss time in the regular season. He has played in all three of the Bengals games so far but has not looked like himself.

The Tennessee Titans need to take advantage of that on Sunday. The reason most of us had confidence in the 2023 Titans is because of the defense and specifically the pass rush. This front seven should be really good at generating pressure. They are seventh in the league with 10 sacks in three games. That number is really good, but they are also 28th in the league in passing yards allowed. When they don’t get home bad things happen.

The only shot the Titans’ defense has at keeping the Bengals out of the end zone on Sunday is to get to Burrow. The Tennessee corners have struggled with lesser receivers than Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Getting Burrow on the ground is the key to getting a win in a game where they opened as a 1.5-point favorite but have moved to a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Of course, the Titans did get Burrow on the ground nine times in January of 2022 and we all know how that ended. Hopefully this time the Titans’ quarterback doesn’t turn the ball over three times.