Titans now have another option at LT

The Tennessee Titans made a bunch of transactions on Tuesday afternoon. Most notably, veteran offensive tackle Justin Murray was promoted to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad. Running back Julius Chestnut and safety Mike Brown were placed on IR, ruling them out for a minimum of four games. Linebacker Otis Reese IV and wide receiver Shi Smith were added to the practice squad as well.

The #Titans have promoted OL Justin Murray to the active roster.



Also, the @Titans have placed RB Julius Chestnut and safety Mike Brown on Injured Reserve.



READ https://t.co/makK0mQuw6 pic.twitter.com/GK5eeRc1sv — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 26, 2023

Murray’s promotion is interesting because the Titans didn’t lose an offensive linemen to injury. Murray played well for the Titans throughout the preseason and was once in the mix to rival Chris Hubbard for the starting right tackle job. If Andre Dillard continues to struggle, Murray will join the list of potential replacements, one that includes Dillon Radunz and eventually, Nicholas Petit-Frere. Kicking out Peter Skoronski or even Hubbard himself are alternative options, albeit unlikely. Dillard has officially been put on notice.

Chestnut was playing as the Titans’ No. 3 running back. They have Jacques Patrick on the practice squad. Patrick could be a standard game-day elevation on Sunday.

Elijah Molden and Matthew Jackson are the backup safeties on the roster behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker following Brown’s injury. Jackson is more of a special teamer though. The Titans signed Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad on Monday. The Cruikshank move now makes more sense following Brown’s injury.

Reese was recently waived from the 53-man roster. An undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, it’s no surprise to see the Titans quickly re-sign him to the practice squad. Smith has recorded 28 career receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He also has experience as a returner, an area he could challenge for given Kearis Jackson’s injury.