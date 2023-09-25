Monday Night Football picks and predictions

For some reason, we have another week with two games on Monday night. They start just an hour apart. It’s weird and I don’t understand it, but hey, at least we should get two pretty good games tonight.

The first one is the 2-0(!) Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers might be the most surprising team in the league so far. Their luck should run out tonight as they are on the road against a much better team. Give me Eagles -5.5, Eagles moneyline, and the over 44.5.

The second game is the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals. The question here is whether or not Joe Burrow is going to play. I’ll take the Rams to win this one and the over 45.

Two games that I expect to hit the over should make for a fun night of football. I just wish they would spread out the kickoff times.

