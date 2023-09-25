Report: Titans sign S Dane Cruikshank to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent defensive back Dane Cruikshank to their practice squad, according to reports. It’s a reunion. Cruikshank, who was drafted by the Titans in 2018, previously spent four seasons (2018-21) in Tennessee.

#Titans are signing safety Dane Cruickshank to the practice squad per league source. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2023

Cruikshank has since been around the league. The Titans opted not to re-sign him at the expiration of his four-year rookie contract. Cruikshank was most recently with the New York Jets this past summer in training camp.

Cruikshank spent the 2022 campaign with the Chicago Bears, but ended up on season-ending IR. He only played one defensive snap. Cruikshank always been a little injury prone.

Cruikshank had his best year with the Titans in 2021. The former Arizona standout played more than 300 snaps in coverage. Pro Football Focus assigned him with a pass-coverage grade of 58.2. He made 40 total tackles that season. Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a passer rating of 95.9 when targeting Cruikshank in coverage.

Cruikshank arguably played his best game as a Titan against the Baltimore Ravens in Tennessee’s divisional round upset of the 1-seed Ravens. Cruikshank will attempt to convince the Titans to get him onto the active roster.