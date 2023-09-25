Why do the Titans keep running into a stacked box?

According to Next Gen Stats, Derrick Henry faced a stacked box on 6 of his 11 rushing attempts yesterday. On those carries he averaged -2.3 yards before contact. In case you aren’t good at math, that isn’t good. Why would the Tennessee Titans keep running into a stacked box?

I don’t have a good answer. You would think that after the first few times it happens, Ryan Tannehill would check to something different at the line. You have DeAndre Hopkins out there who is a master route runner. Why not check to something at the line and throw the ball to him in man coverage? Is 2nd and 10 worse than 2nd and 12.3? The answer, of course, is no.

Why would Tim Kelly not see what is happening and come to the line in the same formation he would for a 1st and 10 run but call a pass play? Treylon Burks is a big receiver. He can get open against man coverage to get a quick completion and maybe some yards after the catch. A. J. Brown used to.... never mind. It’s time to let that go.

It’s hard to do anything on offense when your offensive line is getting whooped up front like they were on Sunday. Everyone gets a little more jumpy, but there has to be a counter-punch in your pocket because you have to know there is a chance your bad offensive line plays bad, right?

What do you think? Am I oversimplifying things here?