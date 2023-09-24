The Titans open as favorites against the Bengals

In a shocking development, the Tennessee Titans have opened as a 1.5 point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in week 4. The only thing that makes any sense here is that the people in Vegas are counting on Joe Burrow being out multiple weeks with his calf injury that he re-aggravated last week. He is listed as questionable for tomorrow night.

I spent a lot of time talking on tonight’s Home Run Throwback (listen here) about how this Titans team is who I thought they were. They are a below-average team that can beat teams that don’t have good defenses. That is the case with the Bengals. They don’t have a guy like Myles Garrett coming off the EDGE. The offensive line might be able to give Ryan Tannehill enough time to complete his drop in this game.

The Bengals haven’t played yet in week 3. They take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football tomorrow night. If Burrow can’t go the Bengals will run Jake Browning out there as their starting quarterback.

Browning spent two years (2019-2020) with the Minnesota Vikings after finishing his college career at Washington. He signed with Cincinnati before the 2021 season and has spent the last two seasons on their practice squad.

The Bengals currently have AJ McCarron and Reid Stinnet on their practice squad.