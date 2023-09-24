DeAndre Hoppkins injury update: Titans WR expected to play today

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play today. Hopkins missed practice on Friday with the ankle injury he suffered in the week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He played in the week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and had 4 catches for 40 yards. They said on Friday that he would travel with the team but was listed as questionable.

The difference between Hopkins and all of those other veteran receivers the Titans have signed over the years is that he is been available. Even when he has an injury, he is battling to be out there and help the team. I love Julio Jones but that wasn’t the case when he was here.

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans are going to have to make some plays in the passing game if they are going to beat the Cleveland Browns today. Having Hopkins out there will help that happen.