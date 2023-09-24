Titans vs. Browns inactives

Peter Skoronski will miss his second straight game for the Tennessee Titans. Seeing that they didn’t put him on injured reserve, my guess is that he could be ready to go next week when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Nissan Stadium. Kearis Jackson was placed on IR on Friday. That is why he doesn’t show up as inactive. The Titans signed Mason Kinsey to the 53-man roster. He will be the punt returner.

DeAndre Hopkins was listed as questionable but is good to go.

For the Cleveland Browns, starting corner Greg Newsome was ruled out on Friday. He’s a good player. Hopefully, the Titans can take advantage of a backup in the Cleveland secondary.

Here are the rest of the inactive for today’s game:

Titans Inactives

Peter Skoronski

Will Levis (3rd QB)

Jaelyn Duncan

Colton Dowell

Caleb Murphy

Kindle Vildor

Trevis Gipson

Browns inactives

Greg Newsome

Ronnie Hickman

Luke Wypler

Isaiah McGuire

Siaki Ika

James Hudson III