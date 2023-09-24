Titans vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, live stream, TV/radio coverage and more

There is a big difference between starting 2-1 and starting 1-2. The key for the Tennessee Titans to be the team that moves to 2-1 is to stop the run and protect the football. The Cleveland Browns come in as the best rushing team in the NFL. The Titans are the 4th best against stopping the run. Who wins that matchup will be key to who wins this game.

The other big key for the Titans is going to be protecting the football. Cleveland shouldn’t have a lot of success moving the football. Don’t give them a short field with easy opportunities for points. I’m looking at you, Ryan Tannehill. Now, to Tannehill’s credit, he was very efficient last week. He hit the shots that were there and protected the ball. If he does that again, the Titans will be the 2-1 team come 3:30 this afternoon!

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: September 24, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (1-1)

Browns record: (1-1)

Odds: Titans +3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Dawgs by Nature

