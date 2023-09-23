Titans prop bets vs. Browns 2023 week 3

Last week I liked the over on Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks’s receiving yards and he got there on one play. I feel really good about going back to Burks again this week (more on that below). If you go look at all of the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook for both teams in this game they are all really low. That makes the overs really tempting here.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Browns game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Treylon Burks, 33.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Titans are going to need to take some shots in this game to open some things up. Burks is the shot play guy in this offense. He can hit this number with just one catch - like he did last week.

Derrick Henry, 13.5 receiving yards

Over: -110 Under: -120

It just takes one screen pass to get Henry over this number. He probably gets 3 or 4 targets in this game. If he does, the over is easy money.

Elijah Moore, 36.5 receiving yards

Over: -110 Under: -120

The Titans' defense is a pass funnel, meaning that they force teams to go really pass heavy because they cannot run the ball. Moore will get a bunch of targets in this one and should hit the over based on volume alone.