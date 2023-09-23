NFL week 3 picks, odds, and predictions

It’s a big weekend of games around the NFL. As Jim Wyatt noted in his “Six Things to Watch” article over at TennesseeTitans.com, there is a big difference between starting 2-1 and 1-2. 2-1 teams make the playoffs 54.5% of the time while 1-2 teams make it just 25.3% of the time.

Around the AFC South, you have the banged up Houston Texans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empty Bank Stadium. That will probably be a pretty easy win for the Sparkle Kitties -although they love to find a way to lose those types of games. You also have the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Baltimore Ravens without Anthony Richardson.

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to the Minnesota Vikings in what could be one of the most interesting games on the docket for Sunday. Both teams came into the season with high hopes but have started 0-2. Whichever team goes to 0-3 will have some pretty angry fans around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.

Outside of that, there aren’t a whole lot of interesting games this week. There are two Monday night games at the same time again this week for some reason.

I might be crazy, but I like quite a few underdogs to win outright this weekend. Those include your Tennessee Titans, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is exactly how the weekend will play out. If you want to get in on the action, you should head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook.