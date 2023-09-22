Titans vs. Browns preview: Unstoppable force meets immovable object

Through two games the Cleveland Browns are leading the NFL in rushing. They have compiled 404 yards on the ground. In case you are bad at math, that’s 202 yards per game. That leads the NFL. That’s pretty crazy.

On the other side, the Tennessee Titans have only given up 130 yards on the ground in their first two games - again for the math-challenged out there, that is 65 yards per game. That is good for fifth in the NFL. The Titans' defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Saquon Barkley. This is your classic strength on strength matchup.

The Titans' task in this matchup got easier on Monday night with the unfortunate injury to Nick Chubb, but Cleveland is still going to try to run the ball. Jerome Ford stepped in for Chubb and ripped off a 69-yard run en route to a 106-yard night. The Browns also signed Kareem Hunt this week. They are committed to running the ball especially with Deshaun Watson continuing to struggle to throw the ball. Watson will take off and run, and the Titans have had some issues with mobile quarterbacks. They would have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead last year if they could have kept Patrick Mahomes from gaining chunks of yards while scrambling.

The Titans are a 3.5-underdog in this game. I really like them to win outright if they are able to hold the Browns under even 125 yards rushing.