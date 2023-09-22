Titans-Browns Final Injury Report: Full Go, Almost!

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) and Cleveland Browns (1-1) released their final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Of note for the Titans, superstar running back Derrick Henry returned to practice after being limited earlier in the week. Amani Hooker also cleared concussion protocol and will return from his one-game absence.

Final #Titans-#Browns injury report. Kearis Jackson out in addition to Peter Skoronski. pic.twitter.com/d2clELwh2O — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 22, 2023

Hooker returned to practice on Wednesday and finally cleared protocol on Friday. Cornerback Kristian Fulton will be rejoining Hooker in the lineup versus the Browns. Both starting secondary defenders were on the sidelines for Tennessee’s Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still dealing with an ankle issue. Hopkins played through the same injury in Week 2. The veteran wideout is traveling to Cleveland with the Titans, and is officially listed as questionable. We fully expect Hopkins to play through the pain for a second consecutive contest.

Henry was listed as a “limited” participant earlier, but it was never a major concern. At one point, “rest” was used to describe Henry’s designation. Henry will be available for his usual workload versus the Browns.

Rookie left guard Peter Skoronski was ruled out earlier this week. Skoronski will miss his second consecutive game. Dillon Radunz should earn his first official start of the 2023 season after replacing Xavier Newman-Johnson midway through the first half versus the Chargers.

Harold Landry (hamstring) and Teair Tart (knee) were upgraded to full participants after being limited participants or absent earlier in the week. Denico Autry (foot/groin) is officially listed as questionable. Barring a surprise, the Titans should have Autry, Landry and Tart available in Cleveland. Tennessee’s dominant defensive line is healthy outside of some typical wear-and-tear.

Rookie kick/punt returner Kearis Jackson injured his ankle during Thursday’s practice and did not practice on Friday. Jackson has officially been ruled OUT. Titans Rossi is reporting that Mason Kinsey will be added to the roster. Kinsey makes sense as a like-for-like replacement for Jackson on special teams. The Titans made room on the roster by releasing Otis Reese.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) returned to practice as a full participant. Cornerback Anthony Kendall (hip) was limited after being absent on Wednesday and Thursday. Gifford should play, while Kendall seems to be legitimately questionable.

Most notably for the Browns, starting cornerback Greg Newsome has been ruled out. Newsome has been nursing an elbow injury and missed all three practices this week. Newsome will be replaced in the starting lineup by Martin Emerson, who will line up opposite Denzel Ward. It qualifies as a substantial loss for Cleveland’s secondary.

Backup tackle James Hudson is being listed as questionable. Nobody else for the Browns is carrying an injury designation into Sunday. That includes superstars like Amari Cooper, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, who made appearances on Wednesday’s report.