Giants vs. 49ers Thursday Night Football picks, odds, and predictions

The first two Thursday Night Football games of the season were great. This one is not. The New York Giants are playing at the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are really good. The Giants had to score 17 points in the 4th quarter to beat the Arizona Cardinals who are actively trying not to win any games this year.

The Giants will also be without their best player, Saquon Barkley, in this game, but don’t worry, they still have Daniel Jones!

It is pretty rare to have a double-digit spread in the NFL, but the 49ers are a 10.5-favorite here. That’s not enough points. This feels like a 2+ TD win for San Francisco. The total was the toughest call for me. Can the Giants score enough to push it over 43.5? I don’t think they will.

Which bets are your favorite? Use this thread to discuss that and the game.