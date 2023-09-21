Titans sign DL Jayden Peevy, Jaleel Johnson to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have signed defensive linemen Jaleel Johnson and Jayden Peevy to their practice squad, the team confirmed separately on Wednesday and Thursday. Titans general manager Ran Carthon had two available spots on his p-squad. They’ve now been filled with two familiar faces.

The #Titans have signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the team's practice squad. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 20, 2023

Peevy was waived from the 53-man roster earlier this week in order to make room for defensive tackle Kyle Peko. A second-year undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Peevy received praise from the coaching staff throughout training camp and the preseason. Peevy only played four total defensive snaps before essentially being demoted to the practice squad.

Johnson was with the Titans throughout training camp and the preseason, but failed to make an impression. Johnson was initially waived during cut-down day, but now rejoins the practice squad. Johnson earned a lackluster run-stopping grade of 28.1 from Pro Football Focus throughout the preseason.

Johnson spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans last season. The No. 109 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Johnson was a rotational player throughout the 2022 campaign. He recorded 12 solo tackles, three assists and three quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson played a larger role in 2021, totaling more than 300 defensive snaps. PFF awarded Johnson with a pass-rushing grade of 61.9 that season.