Peter Skoronski to miss second straight game for the Titans

Mike Vrabel said today that he doesn’t expect Peter Skoronski to be available this week. Vrabel said on Monday that Skoronski had a procedure last week. It sounds like it was an appendectomy. They have not put him on IR to this point, so they must have some confidence he will miss less than four games. A little googling revealed that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had an appendectomy last season and was back just eight days later - for whatever that’s worth.

Xavier Newman started in Skoronski’s place on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans but was quickly replaced by Dillon Radunz. Radunz played well. Newman did not. I’d expect Radunz to get the start this week as well.

Vrable also mentioned that he expects Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton to practice today. We will see what their designation is once the practice report comes out this afternoon. Hooker is working through the concussion protocol. Fulton has a hamstring injury.