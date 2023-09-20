Report: Kareem Hunt signing with Cleveland Browns

As soon as Nick Chubb went down with his season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football there was speculation that Kareem Hunt would be joining the Cleveland Browns. That is indeed happening today according to Mary Kay Cabot:

#Browns are close to signing RB Kareem Hunt to help replace Nick Chubb, source tells me. Should be done by today https://t.co/r31sDQeG57 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 20, 2023

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns before being unable to find a team to sign with this offseason. There were rumors that he was close to signing with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts this summer. This is probably the best fit for him from a career perspective because he will have a chance to be at least in a 50/50 committee situation with Jerome Ford.

Ford was very productive on Monday night rushing for 106 yards. Hunt has rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last four seasons with Cleveland. He is also a receiving threat out of the backfield. He had 973 yards receiving and seven receiving touchdowns in that same time frame.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns use their running backs this week against the Tennessee Titans.