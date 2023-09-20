Titans-Browns Wednesday Injury Report: Derrick Henry limited

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) and Cleveland Browns (1-1) released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s clash at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Of note for the Titans, superstar running back Derrick Henry was limited with a toe designation. Amani Hooker (concussion) and Kristian Fulton (hamstring) returned to practice as full participants.

Hooker has not yet cleared the concussion protocol, but was cleared to return to practice. It indicates Hooker will be fully cleared later this week. Fulton also returned to practice after joining Hooker on the sidelines for their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Barring a setback, the Titans will have their secondary back against Watson and the Browns.

Henry is listed as a “limited” participant with a toe injury. Limited is a good sign. Henry should be available versus the Browns.

Denico Autry (foot) and Harold Landry (hamstring) were limited participants. It’s unclear when either player suffered an injury against the Chargers. It’s likely just typical wear-and-tear. There’s no current reason to be concerned with Autry or Landry’s status.

Hopkins played through an ankle injury in Week 2. The veteran wideout was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. The Titans could limit Hopkins’ reps later in the week.

Mike Vrabel confirmed that Peter Skoronski will miss his second consecutive game. Skoronski recently underwent a “procedure” that is believed to be an appendectomy. Xavier Newman-Johnson started in his place last week, but was quickly yanked in favor of Dillon Radunz. Radunz played well and should earn his first official start of the season.

Teair Tart (knee) did not practice. It qualifies as a mild concern. It’ll be worth monitoring Tart’s status moving forward. He’s been outstanding up the middle of Tennessee’s dominant defensive line. The Titans would miss him.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) and cornerback Anthony Kendall (hip) both did not practice. The Titans would miss their efforts on special teams. Their absences would shine a spotlight on the likes of Monty Rice, Matthew Jackson and Otis Reese.

Most notably for the Browns, wide receiver Amari Cooper (groin/shoulder) did not practice. Cooper played through an injury in Week 2. Barring an unexpected development, Cooper will play Sunday.

Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett had rest days. Cornerback Greg Newsome did not practice with an elbow designation. Defensive end Za’Darius Smith (knee/ankle) also did not practice. Newsome and Smith are key players on the Browns defense.

Linebackers Sione Takitaki (shoulder) and Anthony Walker (pec) were limited. Left tackle Jedrick Wills (shoulder) was also limited. Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were full participants.

The Browns officially placed running back Nick Chubb on season-ending IR. They signed Kareem Hunt as his replacement. Hunt will make his 2023 debut versus. the Titans.