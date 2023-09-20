Titans Reacts Survey Week 3

As I said last week, these confidence surveys swing wildly depending on the result of the game that week. The Titans won this week, so I am assuming that confidence in the team will be way up. My confidence in this team has been pretty strong from the beginning. They aren’t a great team, but they are good enough to make a run at the AFC South division crown. That didn’t change much last week although I was more worried after how poorly Ryan Tannehill played. Good thing he bounced back this week and looked like a competent NFL quarterback.

Last week’s only 39% were confident. It probably creeps over 60% this week.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.