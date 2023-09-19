Titans promote DT Kyle Peko, release DL Jayden Peevy

The Tennessee Titans are promoting defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad to their 53-man roster, the team confirmed on Tuesday. To make room for Peko, the Titans released fellow defensive tackle Jayden Peevy from the roster. They also released defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.

This represents Peko’s second stint with the Titans. The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon State was a late addition in this year’s training camp. He was initially released during cut-down day, but was swiftly re-signed to the practice squad.

Peko was a standard game-day elevation from the practice squad for the Titans’ first two regular-season contests. They were nearly out of elevation options. They’ve obviously been pleased with Peko’s play, because they’ve gone ahead and promoted him to the roster.

Peko has played 59 total snaps, defense and special teams included. Pro Football Focus has assigned him a pass-rushing grade of 57.3, and a run-stopping score of 33.9 thus far. Peko has recorded one solo tackle, three assists, and one pressure.

Peevy is a second-year undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He received a lot of buzz throughout training camp and the preseason. Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen had been pleased with Peevy’s development. Peevy made the initial Titans 53-man roster, but was outperformed by the veteran Peko. Peevy only played four total defensive snaps, failing to capitalize on the buzz he created for himself throughout the summer.

Dwumfour was also with the squad throughout training camp and the preseason. He may rejoin the Titans practice squad at some point. Titans general manager Ran Carthon now has two available spots on his practice squad as a result of Peko’s promotion and Dwumfour’s release. We wouldn’t be shocked if Peevy takes one of those spots.