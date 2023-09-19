Through two weeks the Titans offensive line has been good!

If you are like me, there was a point late in the first half on Sunday that you felt like Dennis Daley was once again playing for the Tennessee Titans. The offensive line looked that brutal. Fortunately for the Titans, they got better as the game went along on Sunday.

Take a look at this graphic from Ben Baldwin on Twitter:

2 measures of pass protection but what really jumps out here is the Steelers' pass protection grade from PFF pic.twitter.com/uvi4BBmjdh — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 19, 2023

So when you combine the grades from PFF and the Win Rate from ESPN, the Titans were close to the top third of units in the league. That is significantly better than what the Titans have to have for them to stay competitive in the AFC South (more on that on today’s Home Run Throwback).

Another thing to think about, through two weeks Chris Hubbard is playing really well. It seems like he will have a chance to hold onto that right tackle job even when Nicholas Petit-Frere returns from his suspension. NPF was up and down last season. He shouldn’t be guaranteed a starting spot.

Either way you look at it, the Titans should have some depth on the offensive line. In addition to Hubbard, Dillon Radunz played well in Peter Skoronski’s absence. Radunz could be the ultimate swing guy when Skoronski returns meaning he could be the backup for every spot on the offensive line except center.

We are probably getting ahead of ourselves here though. This unit has played well so far. Hopefully, that will continue as the season moves along.