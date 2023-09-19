 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Through two weeks the Titans offensive line has been good!

The Titans just need average play from the offensive line. They have gotten better than that through two weeks.

By Jimmy Morris
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

If you are like me, there was a point late in the first half on Sunday that you felt like Dennis Daley was once again playing for the Tennessee Titans. The offensive line looked that brutal. Fortunately for the Titans, they got better as the game went along on Sunday.

Take a look at this graphic from Ben Baldwin on Twitter:

So when you combine the grades from PFF and the Win Rate from ESPN, the Titans were close to the top third of units in the league. That is significantly better than what the Titans have to have for them to stay competitive in the AFC South (more on that on today’s Home Run Throwback).

Another thing to think about, through two weeks Chris Hubbard is playing really well. It seems like he will have a chance to hold onto that right tackle job even when Nicholas Petit-Frere returns from his suspension. NPF was up and down last season. He shouldn’t be guaranteed a starting spot.

Either way you look at it, the Titans should have some depth on the offensive line. In addition to Hubbard, Dillon Radunz played well in Peter Skoronski’s absence. Radunz could be the ultimate swing guy when Skoronski returns meaning he could be the backup for every spot on the offensive line except center.

We are probably getting ahead of ourselves here though. This unit has played well so far. Hopefully, that will continue as the season moves along.

