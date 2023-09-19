Titans offensive line regressed in pass protection vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked on five occasions during Sunday’s 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It represented an increase on the three sacks Tannehill suffered in Week 1. Regression from a new-look offensive line was to be expected.

The Titans posted a pass-block win rate of 67% in Week 1, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That ranked fifth in the entire NFL. Tennessee’s run-block win rate was even better at 75 percent, which ranked third of 32. It was a bit of a different story versus the Chargers. Joey Bosa, their go-to pass rusher, recorded 2.0 sacks despite playing limited snaps due to injury.

In brighter news, starting right tackle Chris Hubbard was solid for a second consecutive week. Hubbard allowed zero pressures/hurries/hits via 31 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Hubbard scored a pass-pro grade of 78.8 in Week 2.

The Titans started second-year undrafted free agent Xavier Newman-Johnson at left guard in place of Peter Skoronski, who missed out due to injury. Newman-Johnson was benched after two possessions following a couple of mental errors that led to a pair of Tannehill sacks. PFF credited at least one of those sacks to Andre Dillard, although I’m not sure I agree with that assessment.

: #Titans￼ Advanced stats versus LAC



Offensive Line Pressure Stats:



Dillard: 3 sacks* | 0 QB Hits | 0 QB Hurries

Newman: 1 | 0 | 0

Radunz: 0 | 0 | 3

Brewer: 0 | 1 | 1

Brunskill: 0 | 0 | 1

Hubbard: 0 | 0 | 0



Team Pass Blocking Grade: 14th Best



*One of these is on XN

Speaking of Dillard, he was credited with allowing 3.0 sacks and three pressures, per PFF. Dillard earned a pass-blocking grade of just 51.1. Another sack was credited to Tannehill for holding onto the ball too long.

Dillon Radunz replaced Newman-Johnson. It marked Radunz’s return to the lineup following last season’s torn ACL. Vrabel praised Radunz for his performance post game. Daniel Brunskill was solid at right guard, having allowed just one pressure. Aaron Brewer didn’t perform as favorably, earning a pass-pro grade of 35.7 from PFF.

Despite the Titans’ consistent struggles to protect Tannehill on Sunday, he completed 20-of-24 passing attempts for 246 yards and one touchdown. Tannehill added a 12-yard rushing touchdown to his offensive totals. It was an extremely efficient performance.

The challenge versus Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 will be a massive one.