 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football odds, picks and predictions

Bryce Young makes his home debut

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We have a really weird concurrent two Monday Night Football games tonight. The first game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers kicks off at 6:15 central and will air on ESPN. The second game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Pirates kicks off at 7:15 central and will air on ABC. Why did the NFL decide to play two games tonight at the same time? Who knows?

Bryce Young is going to be a great quarterback, but this year is going to be a struggle for him. They don’t have a lot of talent over there and the Saints have a good defense. That’s not a great recipe for success tonight. Give me the Saints -3.

Deshaun Watson was better in week one than he was last year. Can he repeat that against the Steelers tonight? That’s the thing I will be watching the closest, especially with the fact that the Tennessee Titans travel to Cleveland next week.

Use this thread to discuss these games.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...