Titans GM Ran Carthon gets first win

It didn’t even hit me until I saw the video the Tennessee Titans posted last night that the win yesterday was Ran Carthon’s first as the general manager. An overtime win at home for the first win is something I’m sure Carthon and his family will never forget - especially considering it was pretty much his last acquisition before the 2023 season started, Nick Folk, that kicked the game-winner.

First win as a GM pic.twitter.com/eIBGx6tbdu — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 17, 2023

Carthon has done well to supplement the roster he was given. Tyjae Spears, who he drafted in the third round, had a really nice run to start off yesterday’s overtime. DeAndre Hopkins, who he signed as a free agent, had a big catch in overtime. There are still places this roster needs help, but there is only so much that can be done in one offseason. I’m excited to see what he does over the course of a few offseasons.