Titans opening odds: Tennessee opens as 4.5 point underdog against the Browns

The Tennessee Titans once again find themselves as an underdog - this week to the tune of +4.5 at the Cleveland Browns over at the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns opened their season with a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They haven’t played in week two yet. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow night on Monday Night Football.

The Titans have won an NFL-high 23 games as an underdog since 2018 according to ESPN. Mike Vrabel will tell you it doesn’t matter to him, but he sure seems to be really good at motivating his team when they are the underdog.

We will learn more about the 2023 Browns when they play tomorrow night, but this appears to be a pretty good match-up for the Titans.

NFL lines are usually the softest when they first come out. I’d say this line has a chance to close closer to Titans +2.5. There is money to be made!