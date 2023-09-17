Man, that Nick Folk trade looks great for the Titans

Remember when training camp ended and the Tennessee Titans didn’t have a kicker on their roster? So much was made of how much of a disaster the kicking situation had been here since Ryan Succop left. Well through two weeks, it really looks like it all worked out for the Titans.

Folk has hit his first seven field goals with Tennessee - including the 41-yard game-winner in overtime today against the Los Angeles Chargers:

In addition to making all of his field goals so far, Folk’s kickoffs have consistently gone into the end zone for touchbacks. One of the criticisms of Folk when the Titans landed him was that he couldn’t kick touchbacks. That hasn’t been a problem so far.

Ran Carthon might not have handled the kicker situation perfectly before he traded a 2025 seventh-round pick for Folk, but it sure looks like he has the kicker situation solved for now.