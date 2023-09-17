Titans 27 Chargers 24 final score recap

The rumors of Ryan Tannehill’s demise were vastly overrated. That is why I preached patience for the last week. There were a lot of factors that could have contributed to Tannehill’s poor play last week. Does just one game mean that he is all the way back and completely trustworthy again? No, but it does show there is still a good QB in there. Tannehill finished the day 20 of 24 for 246 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added a touchdown on the ground in the Tennessee Titans' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tannehill hit two huge plays in this one - a 70-yarder to Treylon Burks and a 49-yarder to Chris Moore.

It was another strong effort from the Titans’ defense. They gave up some yards again, but they were able to come up with stops when they really needed them. They held the Chargers to a field goal at the end of regulation and forced a punt in overtime to get the ball back.

The Titans are going to use more of a committee approach at running back this year. Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears combine for 129 yards on the ground. Spears is really a great addition to this offense.

The win snapped the Titans' 8-game losing streak that dated back to last season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans win moves them into a first place tie in the AFC South.