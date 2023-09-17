Adam Schefter reported this morning that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play tonight. Hopkins did not practice all week because of an ankle injury he suffered on the last play of the Tennessee Titans' loss to the New Orleans Saints. This is a good development for a team that is already missing three starters today.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Joey Bosa is also expected to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. Bosa will be a big test for this new offensive line. Hopefully, he will be on some sort of a pitch count.

We will get the full list of inactives for both teams at 10:30 central this morning. Both teams will be missing some key pieces with Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, and Peter Skronski already ruled out for the Titans and Austin Ekeler and Erick Kendricks ruled out for the Chargers.