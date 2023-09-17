Titans vs. Chargers inactives

The injuries for the Tennessee Titans are already piling up. Mike Vrabel ruled out Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton on Friday. Hooker is in concussion protocol. Hopefully, he will be able to make it back next week. Fulton has another soft tissue injury. This time it is a hamstring. Vrabel talked about Fulton specifically when he was talking about all of the soft tissue injuries this team has had. I doubt he’s back in 2024.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be missing Austin Ekeler in this contest. That is a break for the Titans as Ekeler is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league. Joshua Kelley will be the primary back in Ekeler’s absence.

Tennessee Titans inactives

Amani Hooker

Kristian Fulton

Peter Skoronski

Colton Dowell

Caleb Murphy

Will Levis

Trevis Gipson

Los Angeles Chargers inactives

Austin Ekeler

Eric Kendricks

Chris Rumph II

Daiyan Henley

AJ Finley

Brenden Jaimes

Christopher Hinton