Titans vs. Chargers inactives

The injuries for the Tennessee Titans are already piling up. Mike Vrabel ruled out Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton on Friday. Hooker is in concussion protocol. Hopefully, he will be able to make it back next week. Fulton has another soft tissue injury. This time it is a hamstring. Vrabel talked about Fulton specifically when he was talking about all of the soft tissue injuries this team has had. I doubt he’s back in 2024.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be missing Austin Ekeler in this contest. That is a break for the Titans as Ekeler is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league. Joshua Kelley will be the primary back in Ekeler’s absence.
Tennessee Titans inactives
Amani Hooker
Kristian Fulton
Peter Skoronski
Colton Dowell
Caleb Murphy
Will Levis
Trevis Gipson
Los Angeles Chargers inactives
Austin Ekeler
Eric Kendricks
Chris Rumph II
Daiyan Henley
AJ Finley
Brenden Jaimes
Christopher Hinton
