Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

There is no such thing as a must-win game in September, but the Tennessee Titans really need to win this game. An 0-2 hole is really tough to dig out of. The best way to keep from going 0-2 for the Titans is to feed Derrick Henry. So much has been made this week about his lack of usage. That needs to change this week.

The other thing to watch here, obviously, is Ryan Tannehill. The Titans aren’t going to win any games with Tannehill playing the way he did last week. Was that an aberration or the decline? We will get some more clues on the answer to that question in this game.

It was announced last night that Peter Skoronski will miss this game. That is in addition to Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker who Mike Vrabel ruled out on Friday. How does the Titans' depth respond in this game?

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: September 17, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (0-1)

Chargers record: (0-1)

Odds: Titans +2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Bolts from the Blue

