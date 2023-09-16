Peter Skoronski downgraded to OUT for Titans

I thought this would be the year the Tennessee Titans' injury luck turned around. It doesn’t appear to be happening so far. Jim Wyatt reported earlier that the Titans have downgraded rookie right guard Peter Skoronski to OUT with an illness. Jared Stillman, who is notoriously wrong when he “reports” things, is reporting that Skoronski has an appendix issue - so take that for what it is worth, if anything.

It is only week two and the Titans are already going to be without at least three week one starters. There is a chance it could be four starters if DeAndre Hopkins isn’t able to play - he is listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered on the last play of the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Vrabel said on Friday that he expects Dillon Radunz to play in this game. Could be be the left guard with Skoronski out? We will find out.