Titans prop bets vs. Chargers 2023 Week 2

Last week I highlighted three Tennessee Titans prop bets that I liked for week 1. I went 1 for 3 on those recommendations. Hope you didn’t bet your mortgage. Hindsight being 20/20, it was probably pretty crazy to take the over on Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks. Tannehill was coming off an ankle surgery and Burks was coming off a knee injury scare in training camp.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Chargers game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 85.5 rushing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Interesting that the juice is the same on the over and the under. I’d take the over here. The Titans should lean on Henry in this game. The Chargers have been bad against the run under Brandon Staley and will be playing with a banged-up secondary.

Mike Williams, 56.5 receiving yards

Over: -125 Under: -105

Williams had 51 yards in the last minute of the game these two teams played last year. Without Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker, Williams should be good for a couple of big plays.

Ryan Tannehill, 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: +124 Under: -160

I’m a glutton for punishment, but I think Tannehill has a huge bounceback here and hits the over.

I may add some others that I like over the weekend as they add numbers. My guess would be the receiving prop for Chig Okonkwo will be really low. It will probably end up being a good over play.