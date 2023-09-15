NFL week 2 picks and predictions

Two weeks in a row with a fun Thursday Night Football game. Who knows if that will happen again all season? It’s always more fun when the primetime games are good. Hopefully, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots can make up for last week’s stinker between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

I like the Tennessee Titans +3 here. When I went to look at the line on Sunday night I fully expected it to be 4 or 5. The Titans win and Ryan Tannehill bounces back!

The other game I will be keeping close tabs on is the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Sparkle Kitties are 3-point home dogs over at DraftKings Sportsbook. They almost lost to a bad Indianapolis Colts team last week. The Chiefs should go down to EmptyBank Field and smoke them.

What games are you the most excited about this week? What’s your favorite bet of the week?